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All Photos/dining/floors : carpet/furniture : bar

Dining Room Carpet Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.