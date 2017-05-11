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All Photos/dining/floors : carpet/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Carpet Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The walnut dining table and custom solid oak chairs are by Atra Form. The juxtaposition of rustic board-formed concrete with luxe furnishings gives depth to the interiors.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.