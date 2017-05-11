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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/lighting : wall

Dining Room Brick Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The property was tastefully refurbished in 1990, and now combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with luxurious, modern-day fittings.
A dining nook features a green Settle bench by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Stephen Wright paintings.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.