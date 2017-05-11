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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Brick Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
The loft features ceramic plates by local makers that are available for sale online.
Many of the furnishings were made by the couple from salvaged materials. David designed and built the oak cabinetry in the kitchen, which features a Mortex-coated island.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The most dramatic room in the main house is the dining room, which features a soaring, pitched ceiling and exposed stone walls.