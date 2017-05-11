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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Brick Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Mapp table by Vincent Chia for Air Division is surrounded by Blu Dot’s Real Good chairs in copper. The painting is Untitled (Rinso) by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
A dining room bisects the property and sits between the middle and rear courtyards. It has an adjacent kitchen tucked off to the side.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.