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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Brick Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The property was tastefully refurbished in 1990, and now combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with luxurious, modern-day fittings.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.