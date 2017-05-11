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All Photos/dining/floors : brick/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Brick Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Stephen Wright paintings.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.