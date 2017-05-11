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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

living
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.
Typical of modern Scandinavian homes, the interiors are bright and airy.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig