Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/lighting : floor

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.