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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : bar

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig