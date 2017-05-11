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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.