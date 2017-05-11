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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
living
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
The floors throughout are bleached oak.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The new arched window brings light and views into the open-plan kitchen and dining area. Five colorful, geometric pendants designed by Jula Jessen for Schneid's Junit collection hangs over the dining table. 
The chimney now houses a wood-burning fireplace, which adds warmth and a notion of historical character to the main living area. The wood dining table and chairs pair nicely with the custom oak credenza.
The living, dining, and cooking spaces are located in the central volume. The open concept provides plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining. A walkway doubles as bench seating for the large dining table.
You can cook and dine while taking in the stunning vistas of the rugged landscape and water views.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
The team installed track lighting in areas that lacked space for can lights.
Shaker-style Salt chairs by Tom Kelley join a custom-sized Etoile dining table and Tsuru Flush Mount III pendant, both by Materia Designs.
A double-height Outdoor Room provides opportunities for al fresco living all year long.
The company, which has already completed 500 projects, mostly in Russia, is now taking pre-orders for Europe and the United States.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.
Typical of modern Scandinavian homes, the interiors are bright and airy.
On the upper level, underneath a domed roof, sleeping areas and a bathroom allow guests to once again enjoy views of the mountains—this time from under a rain shower.
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
Dining Room with fireplace
Oversized sliding glass doors at the end of each volume form window walls directed at specific views, while clusters of smaller horizontal lites let in natural light and glimpses of the surrounding landscape.