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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.