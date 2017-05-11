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All Photos/dining/fireplace : wood burning/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Wood Burning Fireplace Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

living
The renovation restored the original brick and steel fireplace.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig