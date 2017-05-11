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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/lighting : wall

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
interior house