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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/lighting : accent

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.