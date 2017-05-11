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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/furniture : storage

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
interior house