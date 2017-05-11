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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/furniture : stools

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Stools Design Photos and Ideas

living
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig