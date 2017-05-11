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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/furniture : chair

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Chair Design Photos and Ideas

living
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
An informal dining area sits opposite the see-through fireplace. The more intimate space features a Swarovski Voltaire pendant light, along with chairs by Minotti Jacques and a custom table by Henge.
A bell-shaped pendant hangs over the dining table, continuing the warm taupes and beiges found in the double-sided fireplace and wood table and floors.
When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
The kitchen and dining room occupy the space under the former gallery.
Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
white screen wall
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The renovation restored the original brick and steel fireplace.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
Walls were knocked down to connect the living room and dining area, while a see-through fireplace partitions the rooms. The bright fuchsia rug was a vintage find.
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The four-sided fireplace composed of travertine and steel is a focal point for the living and dining areas.
The dining room area.
View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.
Aspects of the original building were left exposed.
The living room, dining area, and kitchen have been designed as a single space within the main level.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.
The interiors of the main home are elegant and airy, with a dark palette warmed by the use of natural wood. A dramatic fireplace is the centerpiece of the open plan great room.
A view of the open dining and living space.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig