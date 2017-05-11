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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/furniture : bench

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Bench Design Photos and Ideas

interior house
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The four-sided fireplace composed of travertine and steel is a focal point for the living and dining areas.
The dining room area.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.