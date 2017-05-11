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All Photos/dining/fireplace : two sided/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Two Sided Fireplace Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.
A view of the open dining and living space.