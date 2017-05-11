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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/lighting : wall

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
The architects regularized the asymmetry of the longitudinal walls with two lateral, built-in benches that accommodate the spatial discrepancies with their extensions.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dining Room with fireplace
Dining Room and Kitchen - Entrance