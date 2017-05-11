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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/lighting : accent

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Dining Room with fireplace