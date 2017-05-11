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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Dinning room-VILLA CP