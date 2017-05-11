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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : desk

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.