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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : bench

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Bench Design Photos and Ideas

A built-in bench provides seating for the 10-foot-long dining table, which Lanigan found at a store in Berkley that was going out of business. “It almost feels like it grows out of the floor,” says Lanigan. (The fireplace tile here is original.)
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
"The bench gives a soft place to recline as well as a seat at the table, while folding chairs can be easily hung on the wall when not in use,
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
The floors throughout are bleached oak.
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Living / Dining
The architects regularized the asymmetry of the longitudinal walls with two lateral, built-in benches that accommodate the spatial discrepancies with their extensions.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dining Room with fireplace