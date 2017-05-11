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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/floors : travertine

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.