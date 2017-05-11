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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/floors : slate

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Before the inn opened in 1985, the veranda was an open-air front porch, with guests arriving from the river side of the property. However, in 1985 the porch was enclosed and the back of the house became the entrance.