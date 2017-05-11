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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
Architect Sarah Jacoby uncovers the beauty in a timeworn home with moody interiors, a bevy of built-ins, and an unusual bedroom sink.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Azalea Grey Mink Chairs from CB2 flank either end of the table, and the Rejuvenation Shaw Side Chairs line the sides. The artwork is by Seattle artist Jay Stern, and the wall lights are the Up Down Wall Sconce from In Common With, in green and black.
The floors throughout are bleached oak.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
The oak ceilings are about 16.5 feet high in the living and dining room.
Drake Woodworking fabricated the dining table from old-growth maple wood, and it can comfortably seat 10 people.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
This highly decorative dining room features complementary patterned wallpapers from the 2LG Studio collection for Graham &amp; Brown. "Because ceilings are above your eyeline, using a patterned wallpaper can give life to a space without being overwhelming,
"Lipstick
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The new arched window brings light and views into the open-plan kitchen and dining area. Five colorful, geometric pendants designed by Jula Jessen for Schneid's Junit collection hangs over the dining table. 
Petillaut designed a modernist built-in oak table that cantilevers in the dining room, preserving space in the open-plan area. Custom chairs with a slim silhouette also help to conserve space and create an airy quality for the room.
Painted steel panels frame the fireplace in the dining room and make the structure seemingly disappear, leaving only the fire visible. These steel panels also mirror the horizontal form and height of the kitchen wall it is facing.
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
The dining room is for the kids with funky blue and red chairs, gold Ellie Kishimoto wallpaper that is reminiscent of the ornate wallpaper that may existed in this home in the 19th century, and a large table. The fireplace, which is original, was recovered in marble.
The mahogany woodwork was painted white to brighten the interior and make the stained glass windows stand out.
Steps up to additional living area.
Fireplace in living/dining area.
Drawing inspiration from Sweden, Holman set mismatched chairs at the dining table that are just similar enough.
The material and color choices—spotted gum, and clean white and gray—were inspired by the environment of Castlecrag.
The team installed track lighting in areas that lacked space for can lights.
Shaker-style Salt chairs by Tom Kelley join a custom-sized Etoile dining table and Tsuru Flush Mount III pendant, both by Materia Designs.
A double-height Outdoor Room provides opportunities for al fresco living all year long.
The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.
Living / Dining
"The sculptural nature of the curtain provides a free flowing and kinetic foil to the permanence and solidity of the heritage structure," says Gibson. "A functional device at its core, it provides an invigorating spatial blurring—layering and overlapping notions of interior and exterior."
Dining Room with fireplace