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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/floors : laminate

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.