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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.