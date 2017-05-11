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All Photos/dining/fireplace : ribbon/furniture : bar

Dining Room Ribbon Fireplace Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.