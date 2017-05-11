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All Photos/dining/fireplace : ribbon/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Ribbon Fireplace Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Screens composed of vertical wood slats discourage interior overheating and are a decorative feature.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.