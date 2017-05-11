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All Photos/dining/fireplace : ribbon/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Ribbon Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
Tom Dixon's Beat pendant lighting hangs over the dining table.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.