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All Photos/dining/fireplace : ribbon/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Ribbon Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.