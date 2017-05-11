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All Photos/dining/fireplace : ribbon

Dining Room Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
Located just steps away from the kitchen, a formal dining area frames expansive city views around a marble-clad fireplace. The space also offers direct access to one of the home's multiple terraces.
The penthouse's expansive living spaces and open layout create an exceptional setting for entertaining.
Screens composed of vertical wood slats discourage interior overheating and are a decorative feature.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
Tom Dixon's Beat pendant lighting hangs over the dining table.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.