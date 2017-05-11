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All Photos/dining/fireplace : hanging/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Hanging Fireplace Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Built in just five months by mf+arquitetos, this is a timeless sanctuary for art lovers. The residence was created to integrate with nature and reflect the client’s love of travel and exploration. The 1,399-square-foot home was developed as a gathering place for ideas and is permeated with art, photography, and sculptures. Natural elements including wood, marble, and porcelain provide a neutral palette, while the slatted wood exterior filters in sunlight, cools the interiors, and also creates interesting shadow play.