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All Photos/dining/fireplace : hanging/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Hanging Fireplace Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
Built in just five months by mf+arquitetos, this is a timeless sanctuary for art lovers. The residence was created to integrate with nature and reflect the client’s love of travel and exploration. The 1,399-square-foot home was developed as a gathering place for ideas and is permeated with art, photography, and sculptures. Natural elements including wood, marble, and porcelain provide a neutral palette, while the slatted wood exterior filters in sunlight, cools the interiors, and also creates interesting shadow play.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
Modern furnishings, a decorative metallic pendant, and colorful artwork decorate the dining space.