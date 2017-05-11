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All Photos/dining/fireplace : hanging/floors : concrete

Dining Room Hanging Fireplace Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
Nestled in Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence—completed in 2018—is the last design by Donald Wexler. Embodying midcentury modern design, the 2,780-square-foot dwelling features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features.
Modern furnishings, a decorative metallic pendant, and colorful artwork decorate the dining space.