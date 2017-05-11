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All Photos/dining/fireplace : hanging/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Hanging Fireplace Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
The dining area.