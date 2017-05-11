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All Photos/dining/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
Built in just five months by mf+arquitetos, this is a timeless sanctuary for art lovers. The residence was created to integrate with nature and reflect the client’s love of travel and exploration. The 1,399-square-foot home was developed as a gathering place for ideas and is permeated with art, photography, and sculptures. Natural elements including wood, marble, and porcelain provide a neutral palette, while the slatted wood exterior filters in sunlight, cools the interiors, and also creates interesting shadow play.
The dining area connects the kitchen and the living space in the open floor plan.
Though the mild climate allows for alfresco meals year-round, an outdoor fireplace adds warmth on cool evenings. Charred wood paneling can be seen along the wall.
Nestled in Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence—completed in 2018—is the last design by Donald Wexler. Embodying midcentury modern design, the 2,780-square-foot dwelling features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features.
The dining area.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.
On the main level is the master bedroom, kitchen, and a living room, which are located above a workshop space that is tucked along the lower section of the slope.
"This formal gesture is then expressed in the interior volumes," says Ong. "Every room has a subtle distinction with its use of materials and levels; each space then has its own sense of individuality, allowing each room to be connected while remaining distinct."
The interiors were reworked into a split-level open-plan living space that evokes a feeling of being standing on top of the fence, and being totally connected with the park.
Timber posts, which support a timber lined canopy overhead, were used as the boundaries of the pavilion structure.
Modern furnishings, a decorative metallic pendant, and colorful artwork decorate the dining space.
The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, “Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance.” A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.
Sliding glass walls pocket into the exterior of the home, allowing the living space to be completely open to the lush vertical garden outside.