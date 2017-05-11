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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/lighting : track

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017