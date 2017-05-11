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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
A wooden bench wraps along a dining corner, and extends along the walls towards the fireplace, where it serves as a bookshelf, then fireside bench.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
The catwalk above leads to the master bedroom. The living-dining room’s Stix chandelier is from Nido Living.
Upcycled Kirei wall board pairs with a Rais Gabo stove in the original part of the house, which connects seamlessly to the prefab addition.