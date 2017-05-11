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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/lighting : accent

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
The kitchen is just off the dining area.
Another intricately detailed wood-burning fireplace graces the dining room.