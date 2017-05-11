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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/furniture : table

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Table Design Photos and Ideas

"When you are in the dining room, you have these amazing panoramic landscape views," Fong says. "The furniture is simple, which lets the landscape be the focal point."
A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
The sculptural concrete ceiling exposes the dramatic geometry of the gabled roofs. “The main challenge that characterized this project was the realization of two roofs side by side without any interior pillars,” adds the firm.
“We were inspired by memories of the space—full of life and entertainment, warmth and familiarity,” says Allegra. Adds Erik, “We wanted to build on that legacy by preserving the great entertaining spaces and using familiar materials in contemporary ways.”
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
The kitchen is just off the dining area.
The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
A wooden bench wraps along a dining corner, and extends along the walls towards the fireplace, where it serves as a bookshelf, then fireside bench.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Every corner of the home offers stunning views.
An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
Another intricately detailed wood-burning fireplace graces the dining room.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
The catwalk above leads to the master bedroom. The living-dining room’s Stix chandelier is from Nido Living.
Upcycled Kirei wall board pairs with a Rais Gabo stove in the original part of the house, which connects seamlessly to the prefab addition.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017