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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/furniture : bar

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.