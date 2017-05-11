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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/floors : rug

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A vintage table and chairs ground the dining room, which features art by Chaz Bear (also known as Chazwick Bundick).
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The design team exposed the original brick highlighting the warmth of the original wood ceiling.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to an outdoor patio and the pool.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.