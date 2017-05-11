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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen is just off the dining area.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
Every corner of the home offers stunning views.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017