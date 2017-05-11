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All Photos/dining/fireplace : corner/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Corner Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.