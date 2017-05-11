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All Photos/dining/counters : marble/appliances : range

Dining Room Marble Counters Range Design Photos and Ideas

For the kitchen, American cherry wood was used to create cabinets that establish a warm and sturdy tone. Each piece of lumber was purchased at auction by the Brillharts and stored in New Hampshire, before being shipped to Miami and milled on site. The wood island is painted black to provide a point of visual contrast.